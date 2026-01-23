Left Menu

British PM Raises Alarm Over Putin's Proposed Role on Trump's Peace Board

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expresses concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin joining Donald Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace.' Starmer emphasizes the need to focus on supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia, urging alliances with the U.S. and others to defend Ukrainian sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:17 IST
British PM Raises Alarm Over Putin's Proposed Role on Trump's Peace Board
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced his apprehension regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential inclusion in Donald Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace.'

Starmer's statement came after Trump revealed that Putin had accepted an invitation to join the initiative, although Putin stated it was still under consideration.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for international cooperation to support Ukraine, which is currently facing aggression from Russia, rather than diverting attention to initiatives involving those responsible for the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
4
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026