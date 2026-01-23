British PM Raises Alarm Over Putin's Proposed Role on Trump's Peace Board

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced his apprehension regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential inclusion in Donald Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace.'

Starmer's statement came after Trump revealed that Putin had accepted an invitation to join the initiative, although Putin stated it was still under consideration.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for international cooperation to support Ukraine, which is currently facing aggression from Russia, rather than diverting attention to initiatives involving those responsible for the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)