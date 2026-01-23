Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoys Engage with Russian Leaders in Peace Talks

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in Moscow to negotiate a peace deal for Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This follows their recent meeting with Ukrainian officials in Switzerland, where President Trump also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a significant diplomatic effort, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday to engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions focus on reaching a settlement for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prior to their Moscow visit, the American diplomats were in Switzerland, where they met with Ukrainian officials to discuss the same issue. Their visit aligns with President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Davos on the same day, indicating a concerted effort to address the crisis.

The discussions are being closely watched as they involve high-level players from the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, each seeking a resolution to the prolonged conflict that has had significant regional and international implications.

