Congress Blocks Resolution Limiting Trump's Actions in Venezuela

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly defeated a measure restricting President Trump's military actions in Venezuela without Congress's consent. The resolution aimed to prevent unauthorized U.S. military involvement abroad, amid debates over Trump's foreign policy and accusations of partisan motivations. Tensions remain over Trump's Venezuelan operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 04:10 IST
Congress Blocks Resolution Limiting Trump's Actions in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious session, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Venezuela without Congress's explicit approval. The vote concluded with a tie of 215-215, reflecting divided opinions even within Trump's Republican Party.

The failed resolution aimed to assert Congress's constitutional role in authorizing military force, amid concerns over potential unauthorized wars. Proponents argued it was crucial to avoid another 'forever war,' as seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, while opponents claimed the measure was politically motivated.

The Trump administration labeled the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a judicial operation to address drug charges. However, critics, including some Democrats, expressed concerns about the lack of a comprehensive plan for Venezuela's future and called for greater congressional involvement in military decisions.

