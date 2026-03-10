Americans Split on US-Iran Military Action Amid Rising Concerns

A significant divide exists among Americans regarding US military action against Iran, with recent polls revealing that opposition outweighs support. The conflict's economic implications and potential to undermine national security are primary concerns for many, regardless of party affiliation.

President Trump's conflicting statements on the war's duration, alongside threats of additional military force, have left citizens uncertain about the future. With fluctuating oil prices and increasing fears of prolonged conflict, voters show growing apprehension.

Despite Republican backing, skepticism abounds over deploying ground troops to Iran. A majority of Americans express distrust in the administration's handling of the situation, highlighting the complexities of the ongoing conflict and its potential to exacerbate international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)