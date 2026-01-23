Modi's Vibrant Road Show Electrifies Capital City

In a show of political strength and cultural celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an expansive road show in the capital city of poll-bound Kerala on Friday. The event saw a massive turnout from local citizens and party supporters, vividly showcasing Kerala's rich traditional heritage and developmental aspirations.

The procession led from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan. Here, Modi is slated to launch various developmental projects and inaugurate new trains, underscoring his government's commitment to ushering progress in the state.

Standing at the footboard of his vehicle, Modi waved to enthusiastic crowds that lined his route – a spectacle highlighted by the colorful display of local dances and the enthusiastic waving of BJP flags.

(With inputs from agencies.)