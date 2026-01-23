Modi's Vibrant Road Show Electrifies Capital City
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a dynamic road show in Kerala's capital, attracting crowds and showcasing local culture. Thousands lined the streets with BJP flags and placards, as Modi launched projects and new trains. The spectacle was accented by traditional performances celebrating Kerala’s development.
- Country:
- India
In a show of political strength and cultural celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an expansive road show in the capital city of poll-bound Kerala on Friday. The event saw a massive turnout from local citizens and party supporters, vividly showcasing Kerala's rich traditional heritage and developmental aspirations.
The procession led from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan. Here, Modi is slated to launch various developmental projects and inaugurate new trains, underscoring his government's commitment to ushering progress in the state.
Standing at the footboard of his vehicle, Modi waved to enthusiastic crowds that lined his route – a spectacle highlighted by the colorful display of local dances and the enthusiastic waving of BJP flags.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Kochi
- Kerala
- road show
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- politics
- election campaign
- local culture
- development
ALSO READ
BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Kerala: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.
Yen's Struggle: Geopolitics and Monetary Policies Weigh Heavy
BJD Gives BJP the Heat in Odisha Over Unfulfilled Promises
Nitin Nabin: Youngest BJP Leader's Strategic Visit to Goa
Greenland: The Strategic Pivot of Space and Arctic Politics