Balendra Shah: Ushering a New Era in Nepali Politics
Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper turned-politician, is set to become Nepal's first Madheshi and youngest prime minister. His Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won a significant victory in the Madhesh province, securing 30 of the 32 seats. Traditional political figures suffered major defeats in the March 5 elections.
- Country:
- Nepal
In an unprecedented political shift, Balendra Shah is poised to become Nepal's first Madheshi prime minister following significant victories for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in the recent elections.
The RSP won 30 of 32 seats in the Madhesh province, enabling them to secure a majority. Shah, at 35, is not only set to be the first Madheshi but also the youngest leader to occupy the prime ministerial position in the Himalayan nation.
Election results showcased a dramatic shift as traditional Madheshi political figures suffered notable defeats, paving the way for Shah and the RSP to potentially usher in a new political era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
