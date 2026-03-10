Escalation in the Gulf: Oil, Politics, and the Battle for Tehran

On Tuesday, the United States and Israel intensified their airstrikes on Iran in what has been described as the most significant escalation of the conflict to date. Both the Pentagon and Iranian sources confirmed the heightened aggression, even as global markets speculated that President Donald Trump may soon call off the war.

The stakes for the global economy have risen as Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened to block oil shipments from the Gulf unless U.S. and Israeli attacks cease. In response, Trump threatened to intensify strikes against Iran unless oil continues to flow.

Adding to the geopolitical tension, Iran has appointed a new hardline supreme leader, while the conflict continues to exact a heavy toll, with thousands of civilians impacted and vital shipping routes disrupted. The world watches as oil prices fluctuate and markets react to the developments.

