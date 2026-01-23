Left Menu

Remembering Netaji: A Tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose's Role in Assam's History

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, highlighting his crucial role in keeping Assam a part of India during the Partition. Bose's efforts countered the plans of Muhammad Saadullah to merge Assam with East Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:31 IST
Subhas Chandra Bose
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored the legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He emphasized Bose's pivotal contribution in ensuring Assam remained part of India amid the turbulent Partition era.

Bose played a critical role in thwarting Muhammad Saadullah's attempt to integrate Assam with East Pakistan, Sarma said.

In a message on X, Sarma lauded Bose for uniting regional leaders under Gopinath Bardoloi's leadership to form a government that blocked Saadullah's 'nefarious intentions.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

