Seizure of Hydroponic Ganja at Kempegowda Airport

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport arrested a passenger from Bangkok who was carrying hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 70.35 lakh. The individual's identity remains undisclosed. The passenger has been detained under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, customs officials reported the arrest of a passenger at Kempegowda International Airport for carrying hydroponic ganja worth Rs 70.35 lakh from Bangkok.

The individual's identity has not been disclosed. The arrest took place during the early hours of January 23 at Terminal 2, where 2.01 kg of hydroponic ganja was seized.

The passenger is being held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

