Uganda's Election Turmoil: Arrests, Allegations, and International Reactions

Ugandan military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed the detention of 2,000 opposition supporters and reported 30 fatalities in a crackdown following a contested presidential election. The election results declared President Yoweri Museveni victorious for a seventh term amid allegations of irregularities by opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Wine, a former musician turned politician, has rejected the results, claiming voter manipulation and has since gone into hiding. Details of the arrests and killings of supporters of his party, National Unity Platform, were shared by Kainerugaba, who referred to them as 'hooligans and terrorists' on social media.

International concern has grown, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing disquiet over the crackdown. Meanwhile, the government accuses opposition supporters of election-related violence, as rights activists raise alarms over alleged torture in unofficial detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)