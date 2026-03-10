Bhopal Gas Tragedy Cleanup Sparks Political Showdown in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges over the hazardous waste disposal from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant. While the government claimed complete disposal under Supreme Court directives, opposition Congress criticized past government actions. The 1984 disaster, causing lasting debates, was a significant point of contention between BJP and Congress leaders.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday became a battleground for fiery political exchanges concerning the disposal of hazardous waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant. The Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized that the waste had been completely disposed of, adhering to Supreme Court orders, a claim that triggered a war of words with the opposition.
The Congress party, with leader Jairam Ramesh at the forefront, challenged the ruling party's narratives by pointing fingers at past inefficiencies during their governance, citing the 2010 challenges faced during initial disposal efforts. This historical blame game quickly escalated into an assertion of political ideologies.
The Bhopal gas tragedy of December 1984, resulting from a catastrophic gas leak, continues to be a political hot potato. The debate underscored enduring tensions between BJP and Congress, highlighting the tragedy's lasting impact on policy-making and governance in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress Over Visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Calls for Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amidst Partisan Allegations
Congress Denounces Modi Government's FDI Policy Shift on China
Karnataka's Congress Celebration: A Night of Unity and Triumph
U.S. Military Expenditure Sparks Congressional Scrutiny