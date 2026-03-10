Bhopal Gas Tragedy Cleanup Sparks Political Showdown in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday became a battleground for fiery political exchanges concerning the disposal of hazardous waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant. The Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized that the waste had been completely disposed of, adhering to Supreme Court orders, a claim that triggered a war of words with the opposition.

The Congress party, with leader Jairam Ramesh at the forefront, challenged the ruling party's narratives by pointing fingers at past inefficiencies during their governance, citing the 2010 challenges faced during initial disposal efforts. This historical blame game quickly escalated into an assertion of political ideologies.

The Bhopal gas tragedy of December 1984, resulting from a catastrophic gas leak, continues to be a political hot potato. The debate underscored enduring tensions between BJP and Congress, highlighting the tragedy's lasting impact on policy-making and governance in India.

