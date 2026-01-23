Left Menu

Iran's Crackdown: Escalating Tensions Amidst Internet Blackouts

In Iran, the death toll from a violent crackdown on nationwide protests has reached 5,002, say activists. With extensive internet blackouts and rising tensions involving the US, information is scarce. While the US considers military options, Iran denies allegations of halted executions among detained protesters.

The death toll in Iran's ongoing clampdown on protests has now reached at least 5,002, according to activists, who caution that the actual number may be higher. The situation persists as the country grapples with the most extensive internet blackout seen in its history, which is now in its second week.

The information barrier remains as the Iranian government has cut off internet access since January 8, compounding tension with the US, which has positioned an aircraft carrier group closer to the Middle East. President Donald Trump, calling the military presence an 'armada', has yet to order strikes, despite hints of potential kinetic action.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported 4,716 protestor deaths, including 43 children. Further exacerbating the crisis, over 26,800 people have been detained amid allegations of state intimidation. Iran's attorney general refuted Trump's claims of halted executions, underscoring ongoing diplomatic friction over the protests.

