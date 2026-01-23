French Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

On Friday, the French government successfully weathered a no-confidence vote in parliament, sparked by its decision to enforce the income portion of the 2026 budget without final deliberation by the National Assembly.

The motion was introduced by the France Unbowed party, a hard-left faction that has been critical of the government's budgetary maneuvers.

To succeed, the motion required 288 votes but only mustered the support of 269 members of parliament, thus affirming the government's position and permitting the budget's implementation.

