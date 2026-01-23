Left Menu

French Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

The French government withstood a no-confidence vote initiated by the France Unbowed party over the 2026 budget. The motion garnered 269 parliamentary votes, short of the 288 needed to pass, thus allowing the government to proceed with the budget implementation despite bypassing the National Assembly's approval.

On Friday, the French government successfully weathered a no-confidence vote in parliament, sparked by its decision to enforce the income portion of the 2026 budget without final deliberation by the National Assembly.

The motion was introduced by the France Unbowed party, a hard-left faction that has been critical of the government's budgetary maneuvers.

To succeed, the motion required 288 votes but only mustered the support of 269 members of parliament, thus affirming the government's position and permitting the budget's implementation.

