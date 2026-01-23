French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes Amid Budget Crisis

The French government averted a major political crisis on Friday after surviving two no-confidence votes in parliament. The votes, initiated by hard-left and far-right factions, were in response to the government's decision to push through parts of the 2026 budget without parliamentary consent.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu employed Article 49.3 of the constitution, bypassing the National Assembly after failed negotiations. The government plans to finalize the budget by February, although opposition parties, including those led by Marine Le Pen, vow electoral repercussions.

Despite concessions to secure socialist support, criticism remains over the budget's potential implications, with the deficit expected below, yet close to, 5% of GDP. President Macron's administration contends with internal and external challenges to maintain political control.

