French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes Amid Budget Crisis

The French government narrowly avoided collapse after surviving two no-confidence votes related to its controversial 2026 budget strategy, leveraging Article 49.3 to bypass parliamentary approval amidst strong opposition from both far-left and far-right factions. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu aims for budget adoption by February amid electoral threats from Marine Le Pen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:49 IST
The French government averted a major political crisis on Friday after surviving two no-confidence votes in parliament. The votes, initiated by hard-left and far-right factions, were in response to the government's decision to push through parts of the 2026 budget without parliamentary consent.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu employed Article 49.3 of the constitution, bypassing the National Assembly after failed negotiations. The government plans to finalize the budget by February, although opposition parties, including those led by Marine Le Pen, vow electoral repercussions.

Despite concessions to secure socialist support, criticism remains over the budget's potential implications, with the deficit expected below, yet close to, 5% of GDP. President Macron's administration contends with internal and external challenges to maintain political control.

