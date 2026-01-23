Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls 2027 UP Elections a 'Test for Democracy'

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, declared the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as a crucial test for democracy. He accused the ruling BJP of conspiracies, economic mismanagement, and neglecting marginalized communities. Yadav emphasized the importance of his party's victory for restoring democratic values.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has labeled the upcoming 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as a significant 'agnipariksha' or test for democracy, cautioning against potential conspiracies by the BJP.

Yadav, after meeting with Ulemas and influential figures, criticized the BJP's conduct, accusing them of neglecting Backward Classes, Dalits, and Muslims. He underscored the necessity for a SP government to restore democratic principles.

Highlighting the state's economic woes under BJP rule, Yadav claimed that inflation, unemployment, and corruption are rampant, with wealth becoming concentrated among a few. He urged voters to ensure no vote is wasted in the battle for democratic revival in 2027.

