Modi's Kerala Crusade: BJP's Battle for Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce electoral campaign in Kerala, accusing the ruling Left of corruption concerning the Sabarimala gold loss. He labeled the Congress as being compromised ideologically. Modi urged for a mandate that supports BJP's developmental agenda and claimed the Left obstructs progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a forceful electoral campaign in Kerala, attacking the ruling Left for alleged corruption in the Sabarimala gold loss case while labeling the Congress as a compromised coalition ideologically attached to the Muslim League and Maoists.

During his first visit to the state since the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Corporation victory, Modi addressed a large rally, calling for a decisive mandate in April's assembly elections to realize the developmental aspirations of Keralites.

Modi accused the CPI(M)-led coalition of tarnishing Lord Ayyappa temple's traditions and claimed both the Left and the Congress hinder Kerala's progress, urging people to envision a pro-development, pro-people government under BJP leadership.

