Left Menu

U.S. Wields Oil Revenue Control in Iraq to Curb Iran Influence

The U.S. is leveraging its control over Iraq's oil revenue to pressure Iraqi politicians to exclude Iran-backed armed groups from the new government. This move is part of a broader strategy to diminish Iran's influence in Iraq, a country crucial to Iran's economy amidst sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:00 IST
U.S. Wields Oil Revenue Control in Iraq to Curb Iran Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to curb Iran's influence in Iraq, the United States is exerting pressure on Iraqi politicians to eliminate Iran-backed armed groups from the nation's upcoming government. This effort is backed by Washington's control over Iraq's critical oil revenue, a dominance established since the 2003 invasion.

The U.S., aiming to restrict Iran-linked groups' presence in Iraqi politics, has threatened punitive measures that could impact Iraq's oil-driven economy. As a top OPEC producer, Iraq's economic stability largely hinges on the continuous flow of U.S. dollars, a leverage point Washington is using to its advantage.

This diplomatic maneuvering reflects a broader agenda to ensure Iraq maintains sovereignty while minimizing Tehran's regional sway. Sources indicate ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and key Iraqi leaders, with the outcome potentially reshaping Iraq's political landscape and financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

 India
2
Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

 India
3
Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

 Nepal
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026