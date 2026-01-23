Left Menu

Congress Faces Split as Chandrapur Corporators Form New Group

Thirteen Congress corporators in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, have formed a separate group amid a tussle involving senior leaders. This division, led by Sudarshan Adbale and supported by MP Pratibha Dhanorkar, exposes splits in the local party unit, potentially affecting the balance of power in the municipal corporation.

Updated: 23-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:53 IST
  • India

In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, internal conflicts within the Congress party have come to light as 13 out of 27 local corporators formed a separate group. This move is highlighted by a dispute between senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and MP Pratibha Dhanorkar.

The splinter group, led by Sudarshan Adbale, took formal steps to register at the divisional commissioner's office in Nagpur, with Dhanorkar's presence lending it credibility. Meanwhile, the remaining 14 corporators voiced their opposition, suggesting growing divisions within the party.

In the January 15 civic elections, BJP emerged with 23 seats, while Congress secured 27. The control of the 66-member body requires at least 34 corporators, indicating potential challenges for Congress in maintaining its hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

