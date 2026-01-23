Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Uphold Shiv Sena's Legacy against BJP Challenge
Uddhav Thackeray assures supporters that the Shiv Sena (UBT), more than just a party, embodies an enduring idea. Reaffirming the Sena's roots in defending Marathi rights, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray criticize BJP's tactics in the recent Mumbai civic polls, accusing them of mismanaging electoral processes.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a challenging Mumbai civic poll for Shiv Sena (UBT), leader Uddhav Thackeray addressed concerns over his party's future, underscoring its resilience as a movement for Marathi advocacy rather than just a political entity.
Speaking at an event marking the birth centenary of Bal Thackeray, Uddhav, alongside fellow Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj, criticized the BJP for their role in the elections. Despite winning 65 seats, the coalition managed a robust campaign against BJP's 89-seat victory.
Uddhav condemned what he described as undue money influence and flawed electoral rolls used by BJP in the elections. Highlighting a perceived cultural imposition on Maharashtra, he warned against sidelining native Marathi ethos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
