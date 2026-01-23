Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

Prince Harry has spoken out in defense of British soldiers' contributions during the Afghanistan war in response to recent statements by US President Donald Trump. Trump suggested that non-US NATO troops were hesitant to engage in frontline operations, a comment that has drawn criticism from figures including the UK's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

Harry, who personally completed two tours in Afghanistan, insisted that the allies of the US had staunchly supported the nation following the September 11, 2001 attacks. Offering a personal perspective, he reflected on the bonds and sacrifices made during his service, noting that the UK's military lost 457 personnel during the conflict.

Calling for truthfulness and respect in discussions about the war, Prince Harry emphasized the significance of honoring the sacrifices while advocating for collective support of diplomacy and peace. His remarks underscore the enduring legacy of international cooperation in warfare and the necessity of recognizing all contributions.

