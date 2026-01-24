Left Menu

Historic Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi: A New Dawn for Eastern Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is focusing on the future of the Donbas region as Ukraine, Russia, and the US engage in crucial peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Despite unresolved challenges, the dialogue signifies potential progress in resolving the protracted conflict instigated by Russia's invasion, with economic and security issues on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:09 IST
Historic Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi: A New Dawn for Eastern Ukraine?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Amid intensifying international efforts to resolve the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, key negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have converged in Abu Dhabi. These peace talks, set over two days, aim to address the complex issues stemming from Russia's ongoing military actions in the eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his intention to establish a free trade zone under Ukraine's control in the occupied eastern territories. Following discussions with former US President Donald Trump in Davos, Zelenskyy voiced optimism about potential business opportunities this proposal could engender for Ukraine.

The talks come as European countries face criticism for their perceived sluggish response to the crisis. Zelenskyy candidly expressed his dissatisfaction with Europe's actions, contrasting it with Washington's decisive interventions in other global arenas. As negotiations unfold, the world watches to see if a breakthrough in this geopolitical stalemate can be achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026