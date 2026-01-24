Amid intensifying international efforts to resolve the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, key negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have converged in Abu Dhabi. These peace talks, set over two days, aim to address the complex issues stemming from Russia's ongoing military actions in the eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his intention to establish a free trade zone under Ukraine's control in the occupied eastern territories. Following discussions with former US President Donald Trump in Davos, Zelenskyy voiced optimism about potential business opportunities this proposal could engender for Ukraine.

The talks come as European countries face criticism for their perceived sluggish response to the crisis. Zelenskyy candidly expressed his dissatisfaction with Europe's actions, contrasting it with Washington's decisive interventions in other global arenas. As negotiations unfold, the world watches to see if a breakthrough in this geopolitical stalemate can be achieved.

