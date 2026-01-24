Left Menu

President's Republic Day Eve Address Captivates Nation

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Republic Day eve. The speech, scheduled for 7 pm, will be broadcast in Hindi on Akashvani and Doordarshan, followed by an English version. Regional language broadcasts will commence later in the evening across various platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:21 IST
President's Republic Day Eve Address Captivates Nation
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of Republic Day, as confirmed by her office. Her speech will be televised and broadcast on all major networks at 7 p.m. on Sunday, with provisions made for both Hindi and English versions.

The President's address will be widely accessible through the national networks of Akashvani and Doordarshan. The initial broadcast, presented in Hindi, will be followed immediately by an English translation. This ensures comprehensive reach across linguistic demographics.

To further accommodate the diverse linguistic landscape of India, regional language broadcasts will take place. Doordarshan's regional channels will air the address in various languages, while Akashvani will provide regional broadcasts starting at 9:30 p.m., extending the address's accessibility to citizens nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026