President's Republic Day Eve Address Captivates Nation

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of Republic Day, as confirmed by her office. Her speech will be televised and broadcast on all major networks at 7 p.m. on Sunday, with provisions made for both Hindi and English versions.

The President's address will be widely accessible through the national networks of Akashvani and Doordarshan. The initial broadcast, presented in Hindi, will be followed immediately by an English translation. This ensures comprehensive reach across linguistic demographics.

To further accommodate the diverse linguistic landscape of India, regional language broadcasts will take place. Doordarshan's regional channels will air the address in various languages, while Akashvani will provide regional broadcasts starting at 9:30 p.m., extending the address's accessibility to citizens nationwide.