Left Menu

JD(S) Stands Strong: Deve Gowda's Rally Sends Clear Message to Opponents

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda emphasizes the party's enduring strength at a silver jubilee rally in Hassan. Despite challenges, the JD(S) remains a formidable political force under H D Kumaraswamy. Gowda criticizes Congress and reflects on personal and governmental adversities, underscoring the party's resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:29 IST
JD(S) Stands Strong: Deve Gowda's Rally Sends Clear Message to Opponents
  • Country:
  • India

Hassan, Karnataka—In a robust demonstration of political resilience, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda proclaimed the enduring strength of his party during a significant silver jubilee rally. Despite ailing health, the 93-year-old political stalwart, with his sons by his side, reiterated the JD(S)'s relevance and vitality under Kumaraswamy's leadership.

Gowda sharply criticized the ruling Congress, claiming they underestimated JD(S)'s influence, especially in his home district Hassan. Addressing a large gathering, he commended party loyalists for showcasing unwavering support against attempts to undermine his son's leadership.

The rally also touched on Gowda's personal struggles and perceived governmental injustices, including criticism of the handling of investigations involving his grandson. Looking forward, Gowda discussed potential collaborations with the BJP as part of the NDA, advocating for regional development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026