JD(S) Stands Strong: Deve Gowda's Rally Sends Clear Message to Opponents
JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda emphasizes the party's enduring strength at a silver jubilee rally in Hassan. Despite challenges, the JD(S) remains a formidable political force under H D Kumaraswamy. Gowda criticizes Congress and reflects on personal and governmental adversities, underscoring the party's resilience.
- Country:
- India
Hassan, Karnataka—In a robust demonstration of political resilience, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda proclaimed the enduring strength of his party during a significant silver jubilee rally. Despite ailing health, the 93-year-old political stalwart, with his sons by his side, reiterated the JD(S)'s relevance and vitality under Kumaraswamy's leadership.
Gowda sharply criticized the ruling Congress, claiming they underestimated JD(S)'s influence, especially in his home district Hassan. Addressing a large gathering, he commended party loyalists for showcasing unwavering support against attempts to undermine his son's leadership.
The rally also touched on Gowda's personal struggles and perceived governmental injustices, including criticism of the handling of investigations involving his grandson. Looking forward, Gowda discussed potential collaborations with the BJP as part of the NDA, advocating for regional development initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JD(S)
- Deve Gowda
- Kumaraswamy
- Congress
- Hassan
- political rally
- Karnataka
- BJP
- alliance
- NDA
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Sets Sights on Pro-People Governance in Karnataka
Event Preparation Mishap Injures Three in Karnataka
Kumaraswamy Vows Return to Karnataka Politics for Pro-People Governance
Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Legislative Council Over Alleged Governor Insult
Excise Department Scandal Rocks Karnataka Assembly