JD(S) Stands Strong: Deve Gowda's Rally Sends Clear Message to Opponents

Hassan, Karnataka—In a robust demonstration of political resilience, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda proclaimed the enduring strength of his party during a significant silver jubilee rally. Despite ailing health, the 93-year-old political stalwart, with his sons by his side, reiterated the JD(S)'s relevance and vitality under Kumaraswamy's leadership.

Gowda sharply criticized the ruling Congress, claiming they underestimated JD(S)'s influence, especially in his home district Hassan. Addressing a large gathering, he commended party loyalists for showcasing unwavering support against attempts to undermine his son's leadership.

The rally also touched on Gowda's personal struggles and perceived governmental injustices, including criticism of the handling of investigations involving his grandson. Looking forward, Gowda discussed potential collaborations with the BJP as part of the NDA, advocating for regional development initiatives.

