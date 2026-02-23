Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

Amazon has announced the opening of its second largest office in Asia, a sprawling 11 lakh square foot campus located near Yelahanka in Karnataka. The newly built facility was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil.

This significant development by Amazon marks its 10th corporate office launch in the state, bolstering its two-decade relationship with Karnataka. The 12-storey building is set to accommodate over 7,000 employees engaged in ecommerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services.

With an ambitious plan to invest USD 35 billion in India over the next four years, Amazon aims to support 15 million small businesses and create numerous employment opportunities. Karnataka is expected to benefit greatly from this investment influx, complementing its strong industrial growth and infrastructure capabilities.

