Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka
Amazon has inaugurated its second largest office in Asia, a massive 11 lakh sq ft facility near Yelahanka, Karnataka. The new site supports over 7,000 employees and reflects Amazon's planned USD 35 billion investment in India, fostering local small businesses and job creation.
Amazon has announced the opening of its second largest office in Asia, a sprawling 11 lakh square foot campus located near Yelahanka in Karnataka. The newly built facility was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil.
This significant development by Amazon marks its 10th corporate office launch in the state, bolstering its two-decade relationship with Karnataka. The 12-storey building is set to accommodate over 7,000 employees engaged in ecommerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services.
With an ambitious plan to invest USD 35 billion in India over the next four years, Amazon aims to support 15 million small businesses and create numerous employment opportunities. Karnataka is expected to benefit greatly from this investment influx, complementing its strong industrial growth and infrastructure capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru to Host Plumbex India 2026: A Water Innovation Showcase
Vandewinkel Triumphs in Bengaluru: Dominates ITF W100 Final Against Indian Wildcard Adkar
Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Play Out Thrilling ISL Draw
Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava as Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Share Points
Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United