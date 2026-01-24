TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Urges Fight Against 'Bangla-Birodhi' BJP, Highlights Electoral Roll Issues
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and National General Secretary, rallied party workers to resist the BJP's efforts during West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. Citing issues with the Election Commission, he emphasized creating booth-wise committees to ensure voter protection and criticized alleged discrepancies in the voter list.
In a staunch call to action, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and National General Secretary, urged party workers to mount a formidable defense against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Addressing supporters virtually, Banerjee emphasized the formation of booth-wise "Vote Raksha Committees" to protect voters ahead of the assembly elections.
Banerjee condemned the Election Commission and BJP for the alleged mishandling of the SIR exercise, noting the tragic loss of 126 lives. Criticizing the commission's oversight of electoral discrepancies, he highlighted the exclusion of notable figures from the voter rolls. Banerjee underscored that the Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission to publicize names in the 'logical discrepancies' category in local offices.
He further accused the BJP of illegally deleting voter names using Form 7 and denounced the coercion of District Election Officers to provide login details. Amid growing tensions, TMC and BJP supporters clashed over Form 7 submissions in Murshidabad, as the state braces for the finalization of the electoral roll by February 14, 2026.
