BJP Stands Firm on United Jammu & Kashmir, Rejects Statehood Divide

BJP reiterated its commitment to a unified Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing calls for Jammu's separate statehood. The party expressed dedication to the region's holistic development. BJP's stance contrasts with demands from party MLAs and affirms the region's oneness, including territories under Pakistan's occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping Jammu and Kashmir united, opposing demands from some party MLAs for Jammu's separate statehood. The announcement came during a workshop aimed at equipping legislators for the upcoming Budget session.

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, clarified the party's stance, emphasizing equitable development for all regions of Jammu and Kashmir, including those illegally occupied by Pakistan. He accused the National Conference and PDP of fostering division and criticized Omar Abdullah's government for not fulfilling its promises.

Amid internal party differences, BJP leaders, including JK president Sat Sharma, continue to push for a unified approach, underscoring the party's aim to reclaim Pakistan-occupied territories. As the Budget session approaches, the party remains vocal in critiquing the National Conference's governance.

