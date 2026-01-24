BJP Forms Strategy Committee for West Bengal Elections

With the West Bengal Assembly elections on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the formation of an 11-member Sankalp Committee on Saturday to challenge the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A senior BJP leader highlighted that the committee's responsibilities include devising and coordinating the party's election strategy, exposing alleged corruption among TMC leaders, and addressing what it deems as the state's politics of polarisation and appeasement. The committee will engage in grassroots-level meetings to achieve these goals.

Comprised of notable figures such as former MLA Tapas Roy as chairman and senior leader and economist Ashok Lahiri MLA as convenor, the committee is tasked with ensuring fair governance for Bengal. Party state president Samik Bhattacharya emphasized the committee's immediate commencement of work with the objective of establishing 'sushasasan' (good governance) in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)