Aikyam Capital Group Launches Rs 400 Crore Private Credit Strategy

Aikyam Capital Group announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed the first closing of its Category II Alternative Investment Fund, named Aikyam Capital Investment Fund I, with initial investor commitments amounting to Rs 205 crore.

The fund, which has been structured under the Aikyam Capital Trust, is aiming for a total corpus of Rs 300 crore. It also includes a green shoe option of an additional Rs 100 crore, making the potential total fund size Rs 400 crore, according to the company's statement.

The fund is designed as a private credit strategy, intended to deliver structured capital solutions to businesses, while aiming to offer stable risk-adjusted returns to its investors. Aikyam Capital Investment Fund I is managed by Aikyam Capital Management LLP and marks the second fund launched by Aikyam Capital Group within a year.

