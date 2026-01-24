Left Menu

BJP National President's Spiritual Sojourn: Nitin Nabin's Visit to Mathura and Vrindavan

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit Mathura and Vrindavan, where he plans to offer prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple and participate in listening to PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. He will also visit a party MLA's residence to offer condolences for a family bereavement.

Updated: 24-01-2026 23:01 IST
Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, will embark on a day-long visit to Mathura and Vrindavan this Sunday. Among his planned activities, he will offer prayers at the revered Banke Bihari Temple and participate in a collective listening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Nabin's visit aligns with the 130th edition of the popular radio programme, with plans to listen alongside fellow BJP workers and local communities at the Akshaya Patra Chandrodaya Temple. His itinerary highlights his continued engagement with party roots.

Following these engagements, Nabin will extend his condolences to BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary by visiting his residence to mourn the passing of Chaudhary's mother, underscoring his commitment to the party's leadership ethos.

