BJP National President's Spiritual Sojourn: Nitin Nabin's Visit to Mathura and Vrindavan

Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, will embark on a day-long visit to Mathura and Vrindavan this Sunday. Among his planned activities, he will offer prayers at the revered Banke Bihari Temple and participate in a collective listening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Nabin's visit aligns with the 130th edition of the popular radio programme, with plans to listen alongside fellow BJP workers and local communities at the Akshaya Patra Chandrodaya Temple. His itinerary highlights his continued engagement with party roots.

Following these engagements, Nabin will extend his condolences to BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary by visiting his residence to mourn the passing of Chaudhary's mother, underscoring his commitment to the party's leadership ethos.