Leadership Beyond 'Mann ki Baat': Reddy's Call for Two-Way Communication in Policing
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy stresses the need for effective communication within the police force, advocating a two-way dialogue rather than a one-sided approach. He highlights the importance of understanding ground realities and upgrading technology to combat cybercrime, ensuring better law enforcement and governance.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for a more interactive communication model within the police force, distancing it from a one-sided dialogue approach akin to Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'. Speaking at the 'Telangana Police Retreat 2026', the CM advocated for meaningful engagement between senior officers and their subordinates.
Reddy emphasized that field officers often possess a superior understanding of the on-ground realities, urging senior officials to genuinely connect with their teams. The CM acknowledged the disconnect that can arise when communication is unilateral, echoing the need for a 'human approach' in leadership, specifically within the police department.
Addressing the growing threat of cybercrime, Reddy underscored the necessity of technological upgrades and the recruitment of technical experts. Pledging his government's support, he announced the establishment of a committee to tackle these issues. Reddy reiterated that effective governance and law enforcement are key to attracting investments to Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Musi Riverfront: Telangana's Bold Vision for Urban Revival
Wildlife Conflicts: A Growing Crisis in Karnataka and Telangana
KTR Accuses Telangana CM of Diverting Funds to 'Rahul Bandhu' Scheme
Telangana Sets Sights on Hosting Olympics with New Sports Infrastructure Plans
Telangana Urged to Forge Power Deal with NTPC