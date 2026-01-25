Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Rise: Dynasty Politics or Jungle Raj?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) following Tejashwi Yadav's appointment as its working president. The BJP claims this move symbolizes the perpetuation of 'jungle raj' and rewards a 'failed product' of dynastic politics.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been named the party's working president despite the RJD's significant loss in the 2025 Bihar elections. Shehzad Poonawalla, a national spokesperson for the BJP, asserts that the RJD operates as a 'family-run company' entrenched in corruption and crime.

Reacting to the development, Poonawalla highlighted that Tejashwi, who faces legal charges, now leads a party steeped in the legacy of his father, who was convicted in the 'chara chor' scam. He criticized the RJD for keeping leadership within Lalu Prasad's family, claiming Tejashwi's rise rewards corruption and dynasty politics.