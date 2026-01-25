Left Menu

Political Shifts: MNS Aligns with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) decided to support the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, sparking controversy. Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed dissatisfaction over not being informed. This move realigns political dynamics, with MNS's support bolstering the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance in the 122-member KDMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) decision to back Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has stirred political waters.

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai voiced his discontent, stating that MNS should have consulted Uddhav Thackeray's faction before shifting allegiances.

With MNS's five corporators now aligning with the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition, this political maneuver alters the power dynamics in the 122-member KDMC, positioning Shiv Sena as the single largest party.

