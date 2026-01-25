Left Menu

Strengthening Democracy: BJP Chief Lauds Election Process

BJP president Nitin Nabin praised the Election Commission for its role in fair elections and increased voter turnout, stressing the importance of youth participation. He emphasized the need for transparency in the voting process and acknowledged the Commission's efforts in supporting India's democratic strength.

BJP president Nitin Nabin emphasized the critical role of the Election Commission in ensuring fair elections, highlighting increased voter turnout as a testament to growing public trust. Speaking at the BJP headquarters during National Voters' Day, he praised the transparency in the voting process, especially with the advent of electronic voting.

Nabin stressed the importance of youth participation in shaping India's future, suggesting that the country's trajectory towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 hinges on collective efforts. He noted the contrast between past apprehensions about ballot boxes and today's clarity in electronic voting.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva were among the notable attendees at the event, underscoring the bipartisan commitment to a robust democratic process facilitated by the Election Commission's continuous improvements.

