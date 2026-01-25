Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Intruder Shot at India-Pakistan Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The intruder, attempting to enter Indian territory, was fired upon after ignoring warnings. His body was discovered near the border, with further details pending a thorough search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night skirmish along the International Border, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that the individual was attempting to breach the Indian territory through a border outpost in the Majra area of the Ramgarh sector.

The BSF troops picked up the intruder's movement during his attempted crossing. Despite multiple warnings issued by border guards, the individual persisted in his efforts, capitalizing on the cover of darkness. This prompted the troops to open fire, resulting in the intruder's death.

Authorities identified the deceased individual's body close to the International Border. They indicated that a comprehensive search will be conducted at first light on Monday to gather further details about the incident. The situation remains tense as officials continue their investigation.

