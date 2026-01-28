Trump Warns Iraq on Potential Maliki Premiership

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw assistance to Iraq should the country appoint Nouri al-Maliki as its new prime minister.

Trump expressed concerns over Maliki's past term, during which Iraq reportedly faced significant poverty and instability. Such circumstances, Trump insisted, must not be repeated.

The Shi'ite political coalition in Iraq, which commands a majority in parliament, recently announced Maliki as their candidate for the prime ministerial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)