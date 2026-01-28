Left Menu

Red Bull Faces Setback in Pre-Season Testing at Barcelona

Red Bull's pre-season testing plans were disrupted after new driver Isack Hadjar crashed in wet conditions at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, affecting their schedule. The team is evaluating the damage to the car and considering rescheduling their remaining testing days. Other teams also faced weather-related challenges.

Red Bull Racing faced a significant setback during their pre-season testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya when new recruit Isack Hadjar crashed on a wet track.

The 21-year-old French driver lost control, spinning into the barriers, prompting the team to reevaluate their testing schedule. Team principal Laurent Mekies stated that they are assessing the damage and may need to delay further runs.

Only Red Bull and Ferrari proceeded with their tests amid challenging weather, while McLaren postponed theirs. This incident highlights the challenges teams face with changing regulations and weather conditions as they prepare for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

