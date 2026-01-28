Left Menu

The Unfulfilled Aspirations of Ajit Pawar: Always the Deputy, Never the Chief

Ajit Pawar, known for his desire to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister, passed away in an air crash. Despite holding the Deputy CM post multiple times, he never achieved his ambition. His political journey was marked by resilience amid controversies and significant strategic moves within the Maharashtra political landscape.

Updated: 28-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:27 IST
The Unfulfilled Aspirations of Ajit Pawar: Always the Deputy, Never the Chief
Ajit Pawar, the steadfast Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with aspirations for the state's top post, died tragically in an air crash. Known as a tireless worker, Pawar served as Deputy CM a record six times but never achieved his dream of leading Maharashtra as Chief Minister.

A grassroots politician who played a pivotal role in state politics, Pawar's career was filled with dramatic turns. He weathered controversies such as the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and faced criticism for insensitive remarks on water scarcity and power cuts, yet remained a sturdy presence in the political arena.

In July 2023, Pawar made a consequential move by aligning with the BJP and Shiv Sena, significantly influencing Maharashtra's political dynamics. His passing leaves questions about the future of the Nationalist Congress Party's factions and their potential merger.

