The Unfulfilled Aspirations of Ajit Pawar: Always the Deputy, Never the Chief
Ajit Pawar, known for his desire to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister, passed away in an air crash. Despite holding the Deputy CM post multiple times, he never achieved his ambition. His political journey was marked by resilience amid controversies and significant strategic moves within the Maharashtra political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar, the steadfast Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with aspirations for the state's top post, died tragically in an air crash. Known as a tireless worker, Pawar served as Deputy CM a record six times but never achieved his dream of leading Maharashtra as Chief Minister.
A grassroots politician who played a pivotal role in state politics, Pawar's career was filled with dramatic turns. He weathered controversies such as the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and faced criticism for insensitive remarks on water scarcity and power cuts, yet remained a sturdy presence in the political arena.
In July 2023, Pawar made a consequential move by aligning with the BJP and Shiv Sena, significantly influencing Maharashtra's political dynamics. His passing leaves questions about the future of the Nationalist Congress Party's factions and their potential merger.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar
- Maharashtra
- Deputy Chief Minister
- politics
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- controversy
- election
- alliance
ALSO READ
TMC govt closed factories, opened enterprises of corruption, indulged in lawlessness: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Bengal.
BJP's Nitin Nabin Accuses TMC of Demographic Manipulation
TMC playing dirty politics over SIR exercise, making false allegations against EC: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
Demography of Bengal changing under TMC rule: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Durgapur.
EC determined to weed out infiltrators, TMC committed to protect them: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.