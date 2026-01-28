TMC playing dirty politics over SIR exercise, making false allegations against EC: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC playing dirty politics over SIR exercise, making false allegations against EC: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Crackdown: Policemen Line-Attached Amid Smuggling Allegations
TikTok Settles Landmark Lawsuit Amid Social Media Addiction Allegations
Prime Property Scandal: Forgery Allegations Rock South Delhi
Supreme Court Reinforces Affidavit Requirement for Allegations Against Public Servants
BJP Intensifies Demand for Karnataka Excise Minister's Resignation Amid Scam Allegations