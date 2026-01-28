Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourns the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash while trying to land at Baramati airport. Naidu extends heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family, friends, and followers, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 8:45 am as the aircraft attempted to land at Baramati airport, claiming the lives of four others on board.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sorrow over the sudden passing of Pawar. He shared his condolences to Pawar's family, friends, and followers, emphasizing the heartbreaking nature of this untimely demise. 'Om Shanthi,' he wrote in a post on X.

Chief Minister Naidu highlighted the distressing impact of the loss, describing it as a deeply saddening incident. He offered his heartfelt condolences, underlining the significance of Pawar's leadership and the void his passing leaves.

