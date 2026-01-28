Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Ajit Pawar in Pune Plane Crash Shocks Nation

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with four others tragically died in a plane crash in Pune. Kerala leaders, including Governor Arlekar and CM Vijayan, have expressed their condolences, highlighting Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development. The crash occurred as Pawar was en route to Baramati for public meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:57 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's untimely demise in a plane crash has left the nation in mourning. The aircraft, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed near Baramati on Wednesday morning. Kerala's Governor and Chief Minister expressed their condolences, emphasizing the void Pawar's death leaves in public life.

Pawar was on his way to address public meetings for the upcoming zilla parishad elections when the tragedy struck. Flight Radar indicated that the aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and disappeared from tracking systems around 8.45 am, marking a calamitous end to the journey.

As news of the crash spread, political figures across India paid tribute to Pawar's dedication to Maharashtra's development. BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar described the event as 'sad and shocking,' sharing condolences with the deceased's family and supporters.

