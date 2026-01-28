Maruti Suzuki's Profit Rises Despite Labour Code Impact

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's leading car manufacturer, announced a consolidated net profit increase of 4% to Rs 3,879 crore for Q3 ending December 31, 2025. This marks a notable rise from Rs 3,727 crore in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period.

The company attributed a Rs 594 crore one-time provision impacting its profit to the implementation of new Labour Codes, according to their regulatory filing. Despite this, Maruti Suzuki managed an impressive boost in operational revenues, soaring to Rs 49,904 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 38,764 crore from the same period last year.

However, the stock market response was modest, as shares of Maruti Suzuki declined by 1.25%, trading at Rs 15,050 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

