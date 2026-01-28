Left Menu

Tragic Air Crash Claims the Life of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a charter plane crash en route to Baramati for local elections. The Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures crashed during its approach. The cause remains unknown despite the aircraft being declared safe. Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:07 IST
A charter plane carrying Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, and four others crashed on Wednesday, resulting in no survivors. According to the aviation regulator, the Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures went down in flames as it approached Baramati.

Despite assurances of the aircraft's safety from VSR Ventures' director, VK Singh, the cause remains unclear. Witnesses described a series of explosions post-crash that made rescue efforts impossible. The plane departed from Mumbai, heading to Baramati where Pawar was set to canvass for local elections.

Pawar, from a prominent political family, backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in Maharashtra. In a message on platform X, Modi called the incident 'shocking and saddening'. The incident underscores the continued risks associated with air travel in India.

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

