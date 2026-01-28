Tragic Air Crash Claims the Life of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

A charter plane carrying Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, and four others crashed on Wednesday, resulting in no survivors. According to the aviation regulator, the Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures went down in flames as it approached Baramati.

Despite assurances of the aircraft's safety from VSR Ventures' director, VK Singh, the cause remains unclear. Witnesses described a series of explosions post-crash that made rescue efforts impossible. The plane departed from Mumbai, heading to Baramati where Pawar was set to canvass for local elections.

Pawar, from a prominent political family, backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in Maharashtra. In a message on platform X, Modi called the incident 'shocking and saddening'. The incident underscores the continued risks associated with air travel in India.