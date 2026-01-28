Tragic Plane Crash at Baramati: Deputy CM Among Five Dead

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is set to conduct a comprehensive probe into the tragic plane crash at Baramati airport, which claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with four others on Wednesday.

The Learjet 46 aircraft, managed by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the site, as per confirmation from the aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Onboard were five individuals, including crew members.

According to a senior official, AAIB investigators will visit the crash site to scrutinize the circumstances of the accident. The bureau plays a critical role in classifying safety events within Indian airspace, ensuring thorough investigations, and recommending safety improvements.