Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash at Baramati: Deputy CM Among Five Dead

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the fatal plane crash at Baramati airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The crash involved a Learjet 46 operated by VSR Ventures. DGCA confirmed five individuals, including crew members, were on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:17 IST
Tragic Plane Crash at Baramati: Deputy CM Among Five Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is set to conduct a comprehensive probe into the tragic plane crash at Baramati airport, which claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with four others on Wednesday.

The Learjet 46 aircraft, managed by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the site, as per confirmation from the aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Onboard were five individuals, including crew members.

According to a senior official, AAIB investigators will visit the crash site to scrutinize the circumstances of the accident. The bureau plays a critical role in classifying safety events within Indian airspace, ensuring thorough investigations, and recommending safety improvements.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026