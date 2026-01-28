Left Menu

Sven Schulze Takes Helm Amid Saxony-Anhalt's Political Shift

Economy Minister Sven Schulze was elected as the new premier of Saxony-Anhalt, succeeding Reiner Haseloff. His election comes ahead of September elections where the far-right AfD could gain control. Saxony-Anhalt faces economic challenges and increasing support for the AfD, leading to significant political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:56 IST
Sven Schulze Takes Helm Amid Saxony-Anhalt's Political Shift
  • Country:
  • Germany

The eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt has appointed Economy Minister Sven Schulze as the new state premier, taking over from Reiner Haseloff. Schulze was elected in the first voting round, avoiding any potential embarrassment for the ruling coalition.

This leadership change comes just before September's elections, where the far-right AfD is posing a serious challenge, potentially overpowering mainstream parties like Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Union (CDU) and others. The mainstream parties are working hard to keep the AfD at bay through what they term a 'firewall' strategy.

A recent opinion poll indicates strong support for the AfD with 39%, suggesting it could win control of the state legislature for the first time. Saxony-Anhalt is struggling economically and socially, factors fueling the support for the controversial party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026