Sven Schulze Takes Helm Amid Saxony-Anhalt's Political Shift

The eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt has appointed Economy Minister Sven Schulze as the new state premier, taking over from Reiner Haseloff. Schulze was elected in the first voting round, avoiding any potential embarrassment for the ruling coalition.

This leadership change comes just before September's elections, where the far-right AfD is posing a serious challenge, potentially overpowering mainstream parties like Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Union (CDU) and others. The mainstream parties are working hard to keep the AfD at bay through what they term a 'firewall' strategy.

A recent opinion poll indicates strong support for the AfD with 39%, suggesting it could win control of the state legislature for the first time. Saxony-Anhalt is struggling economically and socially, factors fueling the support for the controversial party.

(With inputs from agencies.)