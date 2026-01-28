Arunachal Pradesh Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Leader Takar Marde

Takar Marde, a prominent political figure and former minister of Arunachal Pradesh, died on Wednesday morning at 64. His passing has left the state grieving the loss of a dedicated public servant and social activist.

Born in Upper Subansiri district, Marde began his political career in 1987. His journey saw him serve as a zilla parishad member and later as an anchal samiti member until 1998. He made significant political strides, winning the Assembly seat from Dumporijo in 1999 and again in 2004.

Officials, including Governor KT Parnaik and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, paid tribute to Marde's lasting impact on the state, emphasizing his compassion and commitment to social upliftment. His remains will be transported to Dibrugarh and then to his native land in Dumporijo for public respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)