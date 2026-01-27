Supreme Court Reinforces Affidavit Requirement for Allegations Against Public Servants
The Supreme Court emphasized that applications alleging offenses by public servants must be accompanied by an affidavit to ensure complaints' legitimacy. This aligns with procedures for judicial officers, aiming to prevent unfounded allegations while balancing accountability and protection. The court's decision also extends to rejecting untenable accusations against public servants.
The Supreme Court ruled that any application alleging offenses by public servants must include an affidavit, thus reinforcing the importance of verifying complaints' legitimacy.
A bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan highlighted the necessity for this measure, mirroring an earlier direction concerning judicial officers.
The directive seeks to filter out baseless complaints and ensures a reasonable approach in handling cases involving public servants, aligning with Section 175 of BNSS, 2023.
