Israel's Political Tug-of-War: State Budget and Military Conscription in Focus

Israel's parliament prepares to vote on the 2026 state budget amid political strife in Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition. Key issues include military conscription exemptions for seminary students demanded by ultra-Orthodox parties. Approval by March's end is crucial to avoid triggering a snap election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:30 IST
Israel's parliament is poised to cast its vote on the 2026 state budget draft, a critical test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, currently fraught with political fractures.

The budget and its accompanying economic plan face significant hurdles for passage as political polarization within the government grows. If not approved by March, the nation faces a snap election, exacerbating tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict and ceasefires in Gaza.

A major sticking point is the military conscription bill, a contentious issue dividing Netanyahu's coalition, particularly concerning exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students demanded by Haredi parties. The outcome of this vote could determine the coalition's stability and future governance.

