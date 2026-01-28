Israel's Political Tug-of-War: State Budget and Military Conscription in Focus
Israel's parliament prepares to vote on the 2026 state budget amid political strife in Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition. Key issues include military conscription exemptions for seminary students demanded by ultra-Orthodox parties. Approval by March's end is crucial to avoid triggering a snap election.
Israel's parliament is poised to cast its vote on the 2026 state budget draft, a critical test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, currently fraught with political fractures.
The budget and its accompanying economic plan face significant hurdles for passage as political polarization within the government grows. If not approved by March, the nation faces a snap election, exacerbating tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict and ceasefires in Gaza.
A major sticking point is the military conscription bill, a contentious issue dividing Netanyahu's coalition, particularly concerning exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students demanded by Haredi parties. The outcome of this vote could determine the coalition's stability and future governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- parliament
- vote
- budget
- Netanyahu
- coalition
- election
- Haredi
- conscription
- Finance
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Congress Accuses BJP of Constitutional Violations Amid Election Delays
Mamata Banerjee: A Thorn in BJP's Side Over Election Commission's Conduct
Delhi Bar Council's February Election: A Guide for Voters
BJP Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; NDA Sees Opportunity
Tensions Mount as Ukraine and Hungary Clash Over Election Meddling Claims