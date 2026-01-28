Left Menu

Tragic Baramati Plane Crash Claims Life of Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an 'unnatural' plane crash in Baramati, prompting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to demand an investigation. PM Modi expressed condolences, highlighting Pawar's grassroots connect and dedication to public service. The crash claimed five lives, and authorities are probing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:33 IST
Tragic Baramati Plane Crash Claims Life of Ajit Pawar
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended his deepest condolences to the family of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Labeling the incident as both 'premature' and 'unnatural', Kharge insisted on a thorough investigation.

"We demand a rigorous inquiry into this tragic accident. Ajit Pawar's premature passing has left us all in shock. An investigation is essential due to the accident's unnatural nature. How such an incident occurred aboard a small aircraft requires scrutiny," Kharge stated. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow for the crash victims through posts on X.

Among those offering condolences were President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The crash occurred as the aircraft attempted to land at Baramati airport, claiming all five lives aboard, including Pawar's personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. Investigation teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are on the case. Ajit Pawar leaves behind his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and their two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026