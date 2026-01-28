Tragic Baramati Plane Crash Claims Life of Ajit Pawar

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended his deepest condolences to the family of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Labeling the incident as both 'premature' and 'unnatural', Kharge insisted on a thorough investigation.

"We demand a rigorous inquiry into this tragic accident. Ajit Pawar's premature passing has left us all in shock. An investigation is essential due to the accident's unnatural nature. How such an incident occurred aboard a small aircraft requires scrutiny," Kharge stated. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow for the crash victims through posts on X.

Among those offering condolences were President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The crash occurred as the aircraft attempted to land at Baramati airport, claiming all five lives aboard, including Pawar's personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. Investigation teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are on the case. Ajit Pawar leaves behind his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and their two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)