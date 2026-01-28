Left Menu

Amit Shah's Dynamic Assam Visit: Foundation Stones and Cultural Connections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam for two days, laying the foundation for a new state assembly complex and a wildlife health centre. He will also participate in a cultural festival and discuss political matters, amidst the anticipated state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northlakhimpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:17 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam for a two-day engagement, beginning Thursday, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Shah will be involved in laying the foundations of significant projects amid political preparations ahead of state elections.

The minister's itinerary includes laying the foundation stone for the second Assam Assembly complex in Dibrugarh and the Institute of Wildlife Health and Research in Chabua. These steps aim to enhance the state's legislative and animal welfare infrastructure.

Additionally, Shah will attend a cultural festival in Dhemaji, celebrating the Mising community, before discussing Assam's political climate at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati. He will then proceed to West Bengal, as Assam gears up for upcoming elections.

