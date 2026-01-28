Tensions Rise: Trump Sues JPMorgan's Dimon

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines on Wednesday with a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO, Jamie Dimon. The legal action comes amid rising tensions between Trump and the banking giant.

Trump, speaking at an event for his initiative, Trump Accounts for children, remarked on his strained relationship with Dimon. 'I don't think Jamie likes me too much nowadays, but that's OK,' Trump said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The lawsuit, filed last Thursday, accuses the bank and Dimon of debanking Trump by closing several of his accounts, an act he claims is driven by political motives. The unprecedented case raises questions about the intersection of finance and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)